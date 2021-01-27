The world fell in love with Olivia Rodrigo after she released her debut single and instant hit “Drivers License.” The singer received a co-sign from the likes of Taylor Swift and Cardi B and the single smashed a few streaming records upon its release. Now, Rodrigo offers fans an inside look at the video’s filming process with some behind-the-scenes footage.

Speaking to the camera about how they scored one of their filming locations, Rodrigo said the director walked up to a random stranger’s house and got permission to film there:

“I’m pinching myself, I cannot believe this is all happening. We did a bunch of cool scenes in the beautiful midcentury modern house. The director was just driving through the neighborhood and he’s like, ‘That’s a beautiful house.’ He literally just knocked on the door and the people were like, ‘Yeah, you can come film in our home.’ Which is so cool, I’m so grateful.”

Elsewhere in the video, Rodrigo talked about a scene that is very close to her heart. “This next scene is going to be all of the projections. And I actually filmed all these projections on an iPhone with one of my best friends,” she said. “I thought it would be cool to use projections as a way to signify the memories that keep running through this girl’s head as she’s going through this heartbreak.”

Watch the behind-the-scenes footage from Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” video above.

