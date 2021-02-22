Getty Image
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Continues Its Dominant Hot 100 Chart Run With A Sixth Week At No. 1

It’s not too often that a song debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s even less often that the song enjoys an extended run on the top of the charts. With that in mind, Olivia Rodrigo is making history: On the latest Hot 100, dated February 27, “Drivers License” is once again No. 1 for the sixth week.

That makes it just the eighth song ever to spend its first six weeks at No. 1. The most recent song to do so was Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

Rodrigo recently spoke about the song’s surprise popularity, saying, “All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams. Taylor Swift — [who] is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her — reached out and was so supportive of the song. I just found out the other day that Lorde likes it, Halsey likes it, all of these people that I have grown up listening to are saying they’re liking the song.”

Meanwhile, Swift also made some noise on this week’s charts thanks to “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” debuting at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. She and Dolly Parton are now the only two artists two top the chart with two different versions of the song (Parton did it with versions of “I Will Always Love You” in 1974 and 1982), and Swift if the first artist with a No. 1 song on the chart in the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

