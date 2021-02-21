Olivia Rodrigo’s “Divers License” has taken the pop world by storm this year. For the past five weeks, the song has lived at the top of the singles chart and it could see a sixth week at No. 1 when Billboard releases the updated chart later this week. Now, the track which represents heartbreak for teenagers all over the world has received the stamp of approval from the Saturday Night Live cast as it was the foundation of a sketch in its latest episode.

The sketch took place at a bar and featured a game of pool with Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, and Bowen Yang. Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page, who accompanied the group and hosted the SNL episode, looked to provide some music for the game and turns on Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.” The other members are confused by the choice as it’s not your typical selection for a game night, but they eventually show some love to the song — some more than others — and break down its meaning.

They even touched on the bit of drama that occurred between Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter as a result of the song. The group also made comparisons of Rodrigo to Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, but not without a fight nearly breaking out.

DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) February 21, 2021

Bringing the sketch to a close, the cast members passionately perform the bridge on “Drivers License,” proving that there’s something for all of us to love on the chart-topping single. Rodrigo celebrated the song’s appearance on SNL in a tweet that read, “DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING.”

You can watch the sketch in the video above.