18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo has done things that most people her age haven’t — releasing a chart-topping single jumps out as a prime example. She has also had some more typical teenage experiences, though, like when she graduated high school recently. He also just had another high school experience, although it wasn’t exactly traditional: She surprised fans at their homes and asked them to go to prom with her.

Lucky fans who got visits from Rodrigo shared videos and photos of those moments online. Each time, Rodrigo showed up with a bouquet of flowers, gifts of merch, and a handmade sign that reads, “Prom would be brutal without you.”

That’s seemingly a reference to Rodrigo’s Sour opening track “Brutal,” which could suggest that Rodrigo is teasing the song as her next single. It wouldn’t be surprising to see “Brutal” released as a single, considering Rodrigo called it her favorite song from Sour in a late-April interview. She also said of it in a different conversation:

“I told everyone that I wanted to make ‘Brutal’ the first track on the record, and they were like, ‘Girl, are you sure?’ Just ’cause it’s kind of a little polarizing, I think, but I absolutely love it. It’s a really angsty song I suppose, and I sort of just talk about everything that I’m upset about in the song, to put it very plainly and broadly. I think it’s funny that we wrote the first track on the record kind of last minute, but it’s one of my favorites … I wrote [‘Brutal’] — and most of my songs — with my producer, Dan Nigro. He’s awesome. We were in the car listening to a bunch of old ’90s songs and really liked that energy. Then he came up with this awesome riff.”

Check out some Rodrigo promposal clips below.

hi, i love u. @Olivia_Rodrigo ur literally so sweet ?? thank u for the merch and the hugs and the COMPLIMENTS? of course i’ll go to prom with u 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/aqmu1q6JKW — allycia (@vhsolivia) June 23, 2021

olivia rodrigo came to my house to ask me to prom & i don’t think i’ll ever shut up. WHAT IS LIFE???! pic.twitter.com/lkdLuQrEu9 — joc (@jocelynarianne) June 23, 2021

the best and only promposal i’ve ever gotten. I WILL BE YOUR DATE FOREVER <3 pic.twitter.com/A0VzzL1EAh — nat (livs bff REAL) (@Iivrodrgo) June 23, 2021