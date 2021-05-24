The past few years have introduced a number of successful new music stars to the world, but few of them have had as immediate and drastic of an impact on the music landscape as Olivia Rodrigo (although Lil Nas X comes to mind with the success of “Old Town Road”). “Drivers License” was a huge single that spent its first eight weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its follow-up, “Deja Vu,” also did well, so far achieving a peak at No. 8. Now, though, Rodrigo has found her way back to No. 1: On the Hot 100 chart dated May 29, Rodrigo’s newest single, “Good 4 U,” has debuted on top.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated May 29, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 24, 2021

.@Olivia_Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart. It's her second career No. 1 after "Drivers License" earlier this year. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 24, 2021

This has put Rodrigo in the record books: Sour is now the first debut studio album to ever spawn two singles that debuted at No. 1. A handful of other artists have had albums with two singles that debuted at No. 1, although in each case, it was their fifth album, not their first: Mariah Carey’s Daydream (“Fantasy” and “One Sweet Day” (the latter with Boyz II Men), in 1995 and 1996); Drake’s Scorpion (“God’s Plan” and “Nice for What” in 2018); and Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next (“Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings” in 2018 and 2019).

But wait, there’s more: Sour is also the first debut album to spawn to No. 1 singles (that didn’t necessarily debut on top) since Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ 2012 album The Heist did so in 2013 with “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.” As far as just women, Sour is the first album to pull off that feat since Lady Gaga did it in 2008 with The Fame, thanks to “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.”

Meanwhile, it was a huge week on the Hot 100 for J. Cole as well, as he has four of this week’s top 10 songs.