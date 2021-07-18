With both an album (Sour) and a single (“Driver’s License”) enjoying long runs at the top of the charts, Olivia Rodrigo took a victory lap this week at the White House. The singer met with President Joe Biden, where she urged the youth to get vaccinated, met with Dr. Fauci ,and read funny vaccine tweets along with the commander-in-chief. All in all, it was an eventful week that ends well, too: Sour returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the chart dated July 24.

This is the second consecutive and fourth overall week that Sour topped the Billboard albums chart, which it achieved with 83,000 albums units — a slight decline from last week’s 88,000. Sour is now the first debut by a woman in over 11 years to spend four weeks at No. 1 since Susan Boyle did it with her 2009 album, I Dreamed A Dream. That singer’s reign spanned six consecutive weeks, from December 12, 2009 to January 16, 2010.

Sour also passed Justin Bieber’s Justice to become Spotify’s most-streamed album of 2021, which came shortly after she released her concert film, Sour Prom. She recently discussed the misogyny she’s dealt with in the past. “I feel like I’m surrounded by people who really respect me and treat me with kindness,” she told NME in May. “I’m really lucky in that regard and I hope that my generation of artists can really forge a path for younger artists.”