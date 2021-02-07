Olivia Rodrigo has been flying high all of 2021. The pop singer has seen great success as a result of “Drivers License,” which currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart and has so for the past three weeks. While the song has been a part of some drama between Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, it’s also earned her a huge wave of support from the likes of Cardi B, Halsey, and Taylor Swift. With Rodrigo eyeing a fourth consecutive week atop the singles chart, she brought her talents to the Grammy Museum to deliver a tender performance of “Drivers License” and to speak about her recent success with the single.

Her rendition of the single was a fairly simple one as it saw Rodrigo seated with nothing but a keyboard. However, the emotions that were woven into the track were on full display for her performance as they filled up the room she sat in.

“It’s absolutely beyond anything I ever could have dreamed up,” Rodrigo said when she was asked about her reaction to the song’s success. Elsewhere she discussed being “broken together” with fans that resonated with the track, as well as being “the hugest Swiftie in the world.” She also shared her thoughts on having the No. 1 song in the world in the midst of a pandemic.

“It’s also a really strange time,” she said. “The song is like No. 1 in the world, but I haven’t left my house, so I have no actual context of the song being out in the world. I just see the numbers.”

Press play on the performance above and watch her interview with the Grammy Museum here.

