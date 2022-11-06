Pink had the time of her life at the last night’s (November 5) Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 induction ceremony in Los Angeles. The chart-topping pop-rocker inducted Dolly Parton into the Rock Hall, sealing the memorable night by singing a duet of “Coat Of Many Colors” with Brandi Carlile and joining in on a star-studded rendition of “Jolene.” Pink couldn’t contain her excitement, but she didn’t forget to bring home a souvenir for her 11-year-old daughter, Willow.

“ROCK N ROLL HALL OF FAME!!!! I want to be sorry for all the dress shots but I’m not really cause this motherf’ing BALMAIN DRESS and this booty I been squattin’ for….. and just casually inducting DOLLY PARTON into the Hall of Fame, singing with my buddy Brandi CARLILE and Sheryl CROW and DOLLY!!!!!” Pink captioned one of her Instagram posts. “Oh and Annie LENNOXXXXXXXXXXX and just hanging out in the hallway with my new bestie Olivia RODRIGO who is by the way SO SWEET! What a fun night. Tune in November 19th cause Pat Benatar is gonna blow your mind apart.”

Another post caught Rodrigo, who performed “You’re So Vain” in honor of inductee Carly Simon, in the middle of making a video for Willow. “Thank you bestie @oliviarodrigo for making that video for my daughter,” Pink captioned the photo. “Willow is going to possibly throw up.” (Pink shares Willow and son Jameson, 5, with Carey Hart.)

Parton and Simon are joined by Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Pat Benatar as the Rock Hall’s 2022 inductees in the performers category. An edited version of the ceremony will hit HBO on November 19.

In the meantime, check out Pink’s Instagram highlights below.