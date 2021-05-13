It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Pink has been reflecting on her life (so far) after a terrifying bout with coronavirus last year was so frightening that she actually was moved to rewrite her will. Luckily, the singer, and her son who also caught the virus, has recovered fully — and the experience has her reckoning with life in a new way. That reckoning comes to us in the form of her new single, “All I Know So Far,” which was written for her daughter Willow, and an accompanying documentary of the same name that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the pop star balances life and family while on her Beautiful Trauma tour. The documentary will be out May 21 via Amazon Prime.

As she reflects on this time in her life, the singer also can’t help but also think back to her early career, when the music industry was a much different place. Especially for women. In those early days, Pink was pitted against other massive female stars like Christina, and especially Britney Spears. She was even marketed as the “anti-Britney,” which she said she never agreed with. “I love Britney — she used to carry around my album,” she told People. “I was like, ‘Dude, I’m a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn’t have to be the anti-Britney. I don’t want to fight anybody.’ One of the best things that L.A. Reid ever told me was that this music business is big enough for everybody to win at the same time. There’s no such thing as competition. I think we navigated through it as good as a 20-year-old girl can. Now I think it’s totally different. Girls supporting girls is rad — I love to watch it.”

That’s why she’s already supporting young stars like Olivia Rodrigo. “I love singing ‘Drivers License’ with my daughter,” Pink said. “Her and her little 12-year-old friends gave me the whole lowdown on what happened between the three of them in all the songs!”

Check out People for the full scoop.