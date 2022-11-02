When Is The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony?

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 is highly anticipated. The inductees representing this year’s class in the performers category, as revealed this May, are Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Pat Benatar. The induction ceremony will take place this Saturday, November 5, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Additionally, the Musical Excellence Award will go to Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. The Early Influence Award honorees are Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten, while Jimmy Iovine, Sylvia Robinson and Allen Grubman will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock and roll,” Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Chairman John Sykes said, per the official website. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

Parton, who will soon release a Christmas song with Jimmy Fallon, told Billboard in May that she didn’t know whether she’d attend the November 5 ceremony, but, “If I do, I’m going to sing the hardest style rock ‘n’ roll song I could ever muster up just to show that I can do it.” Since then, the country legend has shared that she doesn’t intend to “ever tour again,” so it’s worth watching any broadcast that might have Dolly on it.

An edited version of the ceremony is scheduled to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on November 19.