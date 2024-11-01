Man, it can be brutal out there. So, for Halloween, Olivia Rodrigo decided to lighten things up a bit. Yesterday (October 31), the “So American” singer decided to spend the ghoulish night handing out sweet treats. But she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to have some fun while doing so.

In an adorable clip for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rodrigo decided to prank trick-or-treaters alongside Guillermo. As the video begins, Guillermo, sporting a Rodrigo costume, answers the doors for kids seeking the goodies. Taken by surprise over his get-up, the children skeptically look on, but nothing will stop them for their candy mission. As they let their guards down, the actual Rodrigo appears to heighten the prank.

Throughout the clip, each group of trick-or-treaters has a uniquely hilarious reaction to Olivia’s presence. One young lady burst into “happy tears.” Others are rendered speechless, to the point where Olivia nearly requested medical assistance. Another ironically demanded to see Olivia’s driver’s license. Another group of innocent girls just flat-out screamed, and considering that is Olivia’s thing, she simply joined in.

Elsewhere for the holiday, Olivia Rodrigo enjoy the occasion by dressing as Elphaba (viewable here). Although it wasn’t quite as extravagant as Janelle Monáe or Heidi Klum’s ET costumes, Wicked lovers enjoyed it nonetheless.

Watch the full video of Rodrigo pranking trick-or-treaters on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.