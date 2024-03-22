From “All-American B*tch” to “So American,” Olivia Rodridgo’s usage of patriotic symbolism is quite extreme. But, hey, so is puppy love. The latest single from her Guts (Spilled) project feels like the first gentle offering fans have gotten from the singer in a while.

Even at the present moment, Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour (read Uproxx’s own Philip Cosores’ full review here) is centered around her past prickly encounters with love. But on the Dan Nigro-produced track, it seems that the unlucky streak is over. On “So American,” perhaps inspired by Rodrigo’s rumored relationship with Louis Partridge, is the dewy-eyed love song she was always meant to make.

“And he laughs at all my jokes / And he says I’m so American / Oh God, it’s just not fair of him / To make me feel this much / I’d go anywhere he goes / And he says I’m so American / Oh God, I’m gonna marry him / If he keeps this sh*t up / I might just be in lo-love,” sings Rodrigo.

The now 21-year-old pop star can legally grab a drink, but based on this track, it is clear she’s only interested in being drunk in love.

Listen to “So American” above.

Guts (Spilled) is out now via Geffen. Find more information here.