Getty Image
Pop

Olivia Rodrigo Won’t Respond To Sabrina Carpenter’s Alleged Diss Song: ‘I Actually Don’t Know Her At All’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Much has been made about the drama between Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter. The truncated version of the story: Rodrigo allegedly wrote her No. 1 hit “Drivers License” about Carpenter, then Carpenter released “Skin,” which was widely interpreted to be a response to Rodrigo. Now it would seem that Rodrigo isn’t interested in firing back and continuing this “feud.”

In an interview with Radio.com, Rodrigo was asked if she would offer a response to the song and she replied, “I actually don’t know her at all, I think we met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her so I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don’t know. I think artists should be able to write about whatever they want to write about.”

Carpenter previously denied that “Skin” was about Rodrigo, writing on Instagram, “I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it. I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past. […] I don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way.”

Find the full Radio.com interview here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×