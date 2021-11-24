There’s no doubt Olivia Rodrigo has had a lot of major moments this year. After releasing her debut album Sour, the singer earned a No. 1 album, broke several chart records, won a handful of awards, was the subject of a Saturday Night Live skit, and even got the chance to meet the president in person. But despite her more-than-eventful year, there’s one milestone that’s the “most meaningful” to her: Rodrigo earned an impressive seven Grammy nominations.

The Recording Academy unveiled their full list of 2022 Grammy nominations on Tuesday and Rodrigo had her named called several times. The singer is up for Record Of The Year, Best New Artist, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Vocals Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video. Reflecting on her achievements by posting a photo of a cake that reads, “You did it b*tch,” Rodrigo said:

“Woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations. when I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the staples center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide eyed wonder. i went to the Grammy museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up. many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful. thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write. and thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I’m beyond humbled. truly a day I will never forget.”

See the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations here.