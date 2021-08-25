Olivia Rodrigo Absolutely Dominates Spotify’s Songs Of Summer Playlist

It’s no secret that Olivia Rodrigo was one of the biggest breakout musicians this year. After releasing her debut single “Drivers License” in early January, the singer took to music industry by storm, consistently hovering at the top of the charts with various songs from her debut album Sour. In fact, Rodrigo’s music was so popular this year that she holds a majority of the tracks on Spotify’s new playlist that highlights the most-streamed tunes of the summer.

Spotify’s Songs Of Summer playlist officially debuted this week, which compiled a list of the most listened to tracks on their platform between May 29 to August 22. Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” topped the list, but that wasn’t the only song of hers that made an appearance. Rodrigo holds an impressive six of the 25 featured songs, including “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu,” and “Happier.”

The next most popular artist on the playlist behind Rodrigo is actually a tie between The Weeknd, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, and Italian rock band Måneskin, who all have two songs on the list. Ed Sheeran also makes an appearance for his single “Bad Habits,” which officially kicked off his new era of music earlier this summer.

Listen to Spotify’s Songs Of Summer playlist above.

