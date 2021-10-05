When Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album Sour last spring, it not only topped the charts in a record-breaking way, but it showed off her versatile songwriting. Because she catapulted into the mainstream pop sphere during the pandemic, many are wondering what’s next for the musician/actor. But instead of having concrete plans for the next year, Rodrigo is trying to keep from being “pigeonholed” into doing just one thing. That’s why the singer said she doesn’t want to rush her next album.

Rodrigo recently talked about the status of her sophomore LP in a lengthy interview with Teen Vogue. The singer contemplated the next steps in her career, saying she’s thought about heading to Nashville to learn from the country music greats. She also wants to follow the lead of her hit track “Brutal” and lean more into rock collaborations, taking a page out of Halsey’s recent album made with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The singer said that Jack White is her hero, but she’s not quite ready to reach out to the rock legend.

Though she’s not certain what move to make next, Rodrigo is sure that a follow up to her Sour album won’t be coming any time soon. “I’m gonna take my time to figure out exactly what I want to say and how I want to say it,” she said about writing new music.

