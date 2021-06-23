Yesterday, Olivia Rodrigo decided to visit some fans at their homes, and she did so bearing gifts and an prom invitation. She also carried a sign that read, “Prom would be brutal without you,” which seemed to suggest that “Brutal” will be her next single. Now, though, we know what the stunt was actually teasing: Today, Rodrigo announced Sour Prom, a concert film that is set for release on June 29 in partnership with YouTube music and T-Mobile.

She shared the news on social media with a pair of photos. In them, Rodrigo — sporting a dress, boots, tiara, and running eye makeup — holds a bouquet and the same promposal sign from her fan visits. She also wrote, “since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs). SOUR prom the concert film comes out Tuesday!!!!”

A post on the YouTube Official Blog notes that the film will feature Rodrigo performing “select songs” from Sour. Additionally, she will also host a pre-party at 8 p.m. PT on her YouTube page, during which she will answer fan questions and share behind-the-scenes stories about Sour Prom.

Sour Prom is set to debut here on June 29.