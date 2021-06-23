YouTube Music
Olivia Rodrigo Never Went To The Prom, But She Will With Her ‘Sour Prom’ Concert Film

Yesterday, Olivia Rodrigo decided to visit some fans at their homes, and she did so bearing gifts and an prom invitation. She also carried a sign that read, “Prom would be brutal without you,” which seemed to suggest that “Brutal” will be her next single. Now, though, we know what the stunt was actually teasing: Today, Rodrigo announced Sour Prom, a concert film that is set for release on June 29 in partnership with YouTube music and T-Mobile.

She shared the news on social media with a pair of photos. In them, Rodrigo — sporting a dress, boots, tiara, and running eye makeup — holds a bouquet and the same promposal sign from her fan visits. She also wrote, “since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs). SOUR prom the concert film comes out Tuesday!!!!”

A post on the YouTube Official Blog notes that the film will feature Rodrigo performing “select songs” from Sour. Additionally, she will also host a pre-party at 8 p.m. PT on her YouTube page, during which she will answer fan questions and share behind-the-scenes stories about Sour Prom.

Sour Prom is set to debut here on June 29.

