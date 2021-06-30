As a Disney Channel star, a No. 1 artist, and awards show performer, Olivia Rodrigo is not a typical teenager. However, the singer wanted a way for her and her friends a way to live out the ultimate teenage experience by sharing her concert film Sour Prom.

Directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch and Toby L, the Sour Prom film kicks off with Rodrigo being picked up from her house and ushered into a stretched limo. She begins to deliver a few lines from her song “Deja Vu” before arriving at the event, checking in with a few friends, and heading to the dance floor. The singer performs the rest of her amid twinkling lights and slow-dancing teens before closing out the film with a raucous rendition of “Good For U” on the school’s football field with the help of the marching band.

Rodrigo drummed up excitement about the film ahead of its release by showing up to some fans’ homes and asking them to prom. The promotion paid off as Sour Prom was streamed over 3.6 million times on YouTube in just 12 hours, becoming the platform’s No. 1 trending video.

However, not all the attention around Rodrigo’s Sour Prom was positive. Courtney Love slammed the singer for paying homage to Hole’s Live Through This cover art in Rodrigo’s promotional photos for the film. “Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude,” Love wrote. “There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me. And really I’m very gracious or say nothing. But this was bad form.”

Watch Rodrigo’s Sour Prom above.

Sour is out now via Geffen. Get it here.