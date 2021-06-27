There are many arguments to be had about which artist is having the best year so far. One possibility is Olivia Rodrigo. The pop star earned her breakout moment at the beginning of the year thanks to her debut single, “Drivers License,” which smashed Spotify records and spent ample time atop the Billboard album charts. Her success continued with the release of additional singles, such as “Good 4 U” and “Deja Vu,” as well as the arrival of her debut album, Sour, which debuted at No. 1. Now, a little over a month after it dropped, it’s back at the top.

In the last week, Sour tallied a total of 105,000 album units. As a result, it joins Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album as the only full-length efforts in 2021 to sell more than 100,000 units in each of its first five weeks on the chart. Sour made its debut last month on the Billboard 200 with 295,000 albums units sold. That number was comprised of 218,000 streaming equivalent album units that came from 300.73 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. It made for the largest overall week for an album in 2021 and the second-largest streaming week ever by a female artist behind Ariana Grande’s 2018 album Thank U, Next.

Revisit our review of Sour here.