olivia-rodrigo-getty-full.jpg
Pop

Olivia Rodrigo Ruled 2021 With Spotify’s Most-Streamed Song And Album Worldwide

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

We already knew 2021 was a huge year for Olivia Rodrigo. Her debut single “Drivers License” topped the charts, as did “Good 4 U” and her album Sour. She also recently earned an impressive 7 Grammy nominations for 2022. Now, today brings the annual unveiling of Spotify also shares some cumulative lists of top songs and albums. Well, Rodrigo is all over those for 2021.

Spotify revealed that Sour was the most-streamed album worldwide, followed by Due Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Justin Bieber’s Justice, Ed Sheeran’s =, and Doja Cat’s Planet Her. “Drivers License” was also the top-streamed song globally, ahead of Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” and Dua Lipa and DaBaby’s “Levitating.” Meanwhile, “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” were the top two songs in the US, before Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Glass Animal’s “Heat Waves,” and “Levitating.”

Perhaps most importantly, of all the artists on these lists, Rodrigo may be the only one who received a shoehorn from Joe Biden in 2021.

Check out more Spotify Wrapped data here, and to get your own Wrapped info for 2021, check out the Spotify mobile app.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×