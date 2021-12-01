We already knew 2021 was a huge year for Olivia Rodrigo. Her debut single “Drivers License” topped the charts, as did “Good 4 U” and her album Sour. She also recently earned an impressive 7 Grammy nominations for 2022. Now, today brings the annual unveiling of Spotify also shares some cumulative lists of top songs and albums. Well, Rodrigo is all over those for 2021.

Spotify revealed that Sour was the most-streamed album worldwide, followed by Due Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Justin Bieber’s Justice, Ed Sheeran’s =, and Doja Cat’s Planet Her. “Drivers License” was also the top-streamed song globally, ahead of Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” and Dua Lipa and DaBaby’s “Levitating.” Meanwhile, “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” were the top two songs in the US, before Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Glass Animal’s “Heat Waves,” and “Levitating.”

The albums that were on repeat in 2021 🔥 Here are the Top 10 Albums of the year on Spotify ⤵️ #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/hvNWiD9oYO — Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) December 1, 2021

Perhaps most importantly, of all the artists on these lists, Rodrigo may be the only one who received a shoehorn from Joe Biden in 2021.

Check out more Spotify Wrapped data here, and to get your own Wrapped info for 2021, check out the Spotify mobile app.

