Pop

Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Interpolated Taylor Swift On Her New Album ‘Sour’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

It was revealed over the weekend that Olivia Rodrigo has landed her first No. 1 album with Sour. Also over the weekend, she chatted about the release on the Zach Sang Show. During the conversation, she spoke about album highlight “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” which famously interpolates Taylor Swift’s “New Year’s Day.”

Rodrigo revealed why she ended up borrowing from the Swift song, saying:

“We interpolated ‘New Year’s Day,’ which is Taylor’s song from Reputation. I came up with the ‘1 Step Forward’ concept and I sort of wrote a verse and a chorus, and when I got home… I was in the car on a road trip, and when I got home, I decided to sing it over the chords of ‘New Year’s Day.’ I think they’re really beautiful chords. I was lucky enough to get that approved, and it’s on the record now.”

She also said of the song, “I really sort of loved that concept of ‘1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.’ Somebody texted it to me once, and I was like, ‘Ooh, that’s really interesting. I’ve never heard somebody say something like that.’ I thought it would be a cool way to describe this toxic, sort of manipulative, relationship.”

Watch the full interview above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of May 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
Japanese Breakfast Explains How She Made 2021’s Best Indie Album
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The API Artists You Should Be Listening To
by: Twitter
×