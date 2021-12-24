After the year she’s had, it’s not that surprising that Olivia Rodrigo would feel like giving fans a little gift in return. Seriously, since her massive rise off of her debut single “Drivers License” and all the follow-ups that made Sour one of the top picks in our critics poll, it’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rodrigo. But, keep in mind, she’s been on her grind since way before any of us heard her latest material. In fact, apparently Olivia wasn’t just writing songs as young as the age of five, she was writing holiday songs way back then, too.

Today on Instagram, the young pop star shared a snippet of “my very first Christmas song,” along with a couple of old photos of herself as a kid. “In honor of Christmas Eve may I present to you my very first Christmas song “the bels” written by 5 year old me lol. happy holidays!!!!” she wrote in the caption. Check out her adorable old photos in the post below, and considering Olivia’s idol Taylor Swift has been slowly but surely giving us a few Christmas songs here and there, perhaps they can team up on a holiday classic for all the pop heads? For now, we have “The Bels” to tide us over, listen below.