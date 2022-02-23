Olivia Rodrigo was one of 2021’s defining artists thanks to the strength of Sour, so naturally, fans are eagerly awaiting new music from Rodrigo. Well, now she’s offered an update on that front, revealing that things are progressing.

In a new Billboard interview, Rodrigo said, “I have a title for my next album and a few songs. It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now.” She also noted her songwriting process for the new album has some differences and similarities to how she wrote Sour, saying, “It’s definitely a different experience writing a second album after having a debut that was so well-received. I still write so much of my music in my bedroom though, and I don’t think that experience will ever change. Writing songs will hopefully always be an outlet for me to process my feelings before anything else.”

She also said she’s once again collaborating with Dan Nigro:

“I absolutely love working with Dan. We have such a good groove together. We are always sharing ideas back-and-forth and have been carving out time to work together in the studio. The craziness of Sour being out in the world was something that really only Dan and I could relate to, and I think that has brought us closer together. I trust him so much and really enjoy the music we’ve been making.”

Check out the full interview here.