In honor of Olivia Rodrigo’s birthday over the weekend, W Magazine did what they usually do: gathered a throng of random celebrities to join forces for a discordant YouTube serenade. Of course, the tune this time was last year’s colossal, chart-dominating “Drivers License.”

Members of this impromptu choir include Kristen Stewart, Leslie Odom Jr., Jared Leto, Jennifer Hudson, Jodie Comer, Zazie Beetz, Kirsten Dunst, Simon Rex, and even more. As always, the result is a mess of a few stars singing seriously, most reading the lines dramatically, and others just laughing.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo celebrated her 19th birthday with a cute, Kacey Musgrave-esque outfit and a hot pink cake with Lorde lyrics written on it in icing. The line was from “Perfect Places” off the beloved Melodrama album: “I’m 19 and I’m on fire.” She has a lot of reasons to party; her quick, staggering rise to global pop stardom was unprecedented, and no one had a bigger 2021 than her (who else has gotten nominated for seven Grammys immediately after the release of their debut album?!). Her status will surely only continue to get higher as she prepares to embark on her first tour.

Watch the entertaining cover of “Drivers License” above.