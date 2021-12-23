Olivia Rodrigo is only 18 years old, but even at her young age, she has already been writing songs for a long time. In fact, Rodrigo says her first original tunes arrived when she was just five.

In a recent Music Week feature, Rodrigo said of her musical origins, “I’ve been writing songs since I was five years old. Just gibberish, stuff about getting lost in the grocery store. My mom has a lot of them on VHS tapes.”

She added, “And I think the first proper song I ever wrote — the first one I finessed and that was a complete song — I was probably about 12 or 13. It was called ‘Naive Girl’ and I put it on my Instagram. It’s probably still out there somewhere, in the depths of the internet.”

While it might be tough to track down those VHS tapes featuring the grocery store song, you don’t actually have to dig too deep to find “Naive Girl.” While the original post is no longer on Rodrigo’s Instagram account, is has been saved and re-uploaded by third parties. Genius notes the track was originally shared on October 12, 2018 along with the caption, “hi I wrote dis! writing songs is a huge passion of mine and I thought it was about time to share it with y’all! the whole song is on IGTV if ur interested! I’m terribly nervous so please be tender haha.”