Towards the end of 2021, Jenny Lewis started a run of shows opening for Harry Styles. At one of those concerts, she enjoyed Styles’ performance alongside Olivia Wilde. Now, Wilde has reminisced about that moment, revealing that something Lewis said moved her to tears.

In a new Vanity Fair profile, Wilde explained, “[Lewis and I] were looking around and she said, ‘That’s a lot of happy women.'” After noting that there were plenty of men in attendance, too, Wilde continued, “I instantly started crying. Where else do we see this? Happy women? Women brought together with joy, loving each other, and cheering for each other? This has been like a gift to be amongst this.”

She also noted of Styles’ fan base, “His fans are a beautiful and loving group of people. I have had the opportunity to witness some of the most moving examples of compassion and acceptance. Standing in a room with 20,000 happy women, that’s…”

Wilde also discussed why she was interested in casting Styles in Don’t Worry Darling, saying, “My thing with Harry was that I knew he was fearless. I’d rather work with a non-actor who’s fearless than a trained actor who is full of hang-ups and baggage and judgment. What I love about working with singers and dancers is they commit 100 percent because, as a dancer, if you don’t commit 100 percent, you get hurt. With singers, it’s the same. If they sing at 30 percent, that song doesn’t work. I think actors sometimes think they can get away with 30 percent.”

