Harry Styles’ hit single “As It Was” is in the midst of its record fifth distinct run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, that run continues: On the new Hot 100 chart dated September 10, “As It Was” is No. 1 for a 12th total week, which is the longest a song has spent in the top spot this decade.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Sept. 10, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 6, 2022

“As It Was” is now ahead of Roddy’s Ricch’s “The Box” (11 weeks), Adele’s “Easy On Me,” BTS’ “Butter” (10 weeks each), Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” and 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” (8 weeks each). Furthermore, the song has spent 21 weeks at either No. 1 or No. 2, which ties The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” for the most total weeks spent in those spots ever.

Most weeks spent at No. 1 on the #Hot100 this decade: 12 weeks, @Harry_Styles As It Was

11 weeks, @RoddyRicch The Box

10 weeks, @Adele Easy On Me

10 weeks, @BTS_twt Butter

8 weeks, @oliviarodrigo Drivers License

8 weeks, @24kGoldn ft. @ianndior Mood — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 6, 2022

.@Harry_Styles' "As It Was" has now spent 21 total weeks in the top 2 positions of the #Hot100. It ties @thekidlaroi & @justinbieber's "Stay" for the most weeks spent in the region of all time. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 6, 2022

Other notable goings-on in this week’s Hot 100 top 10 is Elton John and Britney Spears scoring the week’s biggest debut as “Hold Me Closer” enters the chart at No. 6. This makes Spears one of just a few artists who have had a Hot 100 top-10 single in four decades (’90s, ’00s, ’10s, and ’20s for Spears). Also noteworthy is Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reaching a new peak at No. 2.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.