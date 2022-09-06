Harry Styles 79th Venice International Film Festival Don't Worry Darling 2022
Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Is Now The Longest-Running No. 1 Single Of The Decade On The Hot 100 Chart

Harry Styles’ hit single “As It Was” is in the midst of its record fifth distinct run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, that run continues: On the new Hot 100 chart dated September 10, “As It Was” is No. 1 for a 12th total week, which is the longest a song has spent in the top spot this decade.

“As It Was” is now ahead of Roddy’s Ricch’s “The Box” (11 weeks), Adele’s “Easy On Me,” BTS’ “Butter” (10 weeks each), Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” and 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” (8 weeks each). Furthermore, the song has spent 21 weeks at either No. 1 or No. 2, which ties The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” for the most total weeks spent in those spots ever.

Other notable goings-on in this week’s Hot 100 top 10 is Elton John and Britney Spears scoring the week’s biggest debut as “Hold Me Closer” enters the chart at No. 6. This makes Spears one of just a few artists who have had a Hot 100 top-10 single in four decades (’90s, ’00s, ’10s, and ’20s for Spears). Also noteworthy is Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reaching a new peak at No. 2.

