A lot happened during the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, but one (fake) story towered above them all: Some people thought that pop star-turned-actor Harry Styles spit on his co-star Chris Pine. While it has been revealed that no spitting occurred, Styles could not help but make light of the situation at his New York show on Wednesday, September 7.

HARRY STYLES SHOULD BE AWARDED FOR THE MOST UNSERIOUS MAN OF 2022 ISTG pic.twitter.com/diZjJlAUQG — 🕸️ (@lwtsdiIfs) September 8, 2022

In a fan-posted Twitter video, Styles can be heard addressing the viral topic. “It’s wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, but fear not, we’re back,” the Harry’s House artist jokes as attendees erupted in screams, applause, and laughter.

Styles then turned the rant into a more endearing and encouraging speech, saying “My only job tonight is to entertain you. I promise you we’re going to do our absolute very best. Your job tonight is to have as much fun as you possibly can. If you want to sing, you want to dance, please feel free to do whatever it is you want to do. Please feel free to be whoever it is you always wanted to be in this room tonight.”

Styles chose to steer into the skid and it seemingly went over well.

