After finding initial success on SoundCloud, Omar Apollo dropped a pair of EPs before releasing his first full-length project, Apolonio, in 2020, which earned the young artist much acclaim. Now, a new album, Ivory, is on the way. Alongside this news, Apollo dropped a new single, the Daniel Caesar collaboration “Invincible,” a lush tune that puts the vocal chops of both artists front and center.

Apollo is also embarking on the “Desvelado” tour this spring, which has a run of North American shows from April to May before a handful of overseas appearances in June. Deb Never supports on a majority of those shows.

Watch the “Invincible” video above and find Apollo’s upcoming tour dates below.

04/05 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

04/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

04/07 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

04/09 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

04/10 — Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre *

04/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

04/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre *

04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

04/20 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine *

04/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

05/01 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

05/03 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden *

05/05 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

05/07 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

05/08 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic *

05/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

05/11 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

05/12 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

05/14 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

05/19 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

05/20 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/21 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

05/22 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

05/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic *

05/26 — Miami, FL @ Space Park *

05/27 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

05/31 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB

06/14 — Madrid, ES @ BUT

06/15 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

06/16 — London, UK @ KOKO

* with Deb Never

Ivory is out 4/8 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

