After finding initial success on SoundCloud, Omar Apollo dropped a pair of EPs before releasing his first full-length project, Apolonio, in 2020, which earned the young artist much acclaim. Now, a new album, Ivory, is on the way. Alongside this news, Apollo dropped a new single, the Daniel Caesar collaboration “Invincible,” a lush tune that puts the vocal chops of both artists front and center.
Apollo is also embarking on the “Desvelado” tour this spring, which has a run of North American shows from April to May before a handful of overseas appearances in June. Deb Never supports on a majority of those shows.
Watch the “Invincible” video above and find Apollo’s upcoming tour dates below.
04/05 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *
04/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *
04/07 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *
04/09 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *
04/10 — Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre *
04/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
04/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre *
04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *
04/20 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *
04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine *
04/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
05/01 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *
05/03 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden *
05/05 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *
05/07 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *
05/08 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic *
05/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *
05/11 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *
05/12 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *
05/14 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
05/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *
05/19 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s *
05/20 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
05/21 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
05/22 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *
05/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic *
05/26 — Miami, FL @ Space Park *
05/27 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *
05/31 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB
06/14 — Madrid, ES @ BUT
06/15 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
06/16 — London, UK @ KOKO
* with Deb Never
Ivory is out 4/8 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.
Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.