Omar Apollo may have started as a songwriter in his small Indiana hometown. But after signing to a major record label and dropping his 2020 debut album Apolonio, the singer has gone on to play sold-out shows, take the stage at major festivals, and perform his songs on various late-night TV shows. The singer recently followed up his debut album with the effortlessly fun 2021 single “Go Away” and now returns to team up with another Latinx singer for a laid-back track.

Apollo and Kali Uchis shared their new collaboration “Bad Life” on Wednesday, a moody track that speaks to the experience of wishing ill will on someone after a particularly painful breakup. The tender tune showcases both singers’ room-filling vocals and cathartic songwriting.

About the song, Apollo said:

“To me, ‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return. It’s a song about being resentful towards somebody — wanting them to have ‘bad life’ with whoever they’re with now. I posted a snippet in January teasing it and Kali called me telling me she loved it, so I asked her if she wanted to get on it. Her voice sounds amazing on it, I love her tone.”

This isn’t the first time Apollo and Uchis have teamed up on a vibe-heavy collaboration. Last year, the duo got together to record the short-but-sultry tune “Hey Boy,” a jazzy number that clocks in at one minute and 44 seconds and originally appeared on Apollo’s debut album Apolonio.

Listen to “Bad Life” above.

