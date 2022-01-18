It’s been nearly two years since Omar Apollo released his standout album Apolonio and seeing as the LP debuted while the live music industry was effectively shut down, the singer was forced to postpone a previously planned tour. But seeing as this year has seen a hopeful return of shows, Apollo has both rescheduled and expanded his Desvelado tour.

The 29-date tour kicks off in early April in Portland, Oregon before coming to a close in June in the UK. His tour now includes several new stops including two performances at this year’s Coachella festival, as well as shows in Eugene, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, New Orleans and Orlando.

Check out Apollo’s Desvelado 2022 tour dates below.

04/05 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom*

04/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom*

04/07 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

04/09 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre*

04/10 — Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre*

04/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

04/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre*

04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*

04/20 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst*

04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine*

04/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

05/01 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

05/03 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden*

05/05 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre*

05/07 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

05/08 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic*

05/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts*

05/11 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*

05/12 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

05/14 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

05/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

05/19 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s*

05/20 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

05/21 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

05/22 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*

05/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic*

05/26 — Miami, FL @ Space Park*

05/27 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues*

05/31 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB

06/14 — Madrid, ES @ BUT

06/15 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

06/16 — London, UK @ KOKO

* with Deb Never

Tickets to Apollo’s tour go on sale 1/21 at 10 am local time. Get them here.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.