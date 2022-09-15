To celebrate Latinx Heritage Month, NPR Tiny Desk is starting the El Tiny series, featuring Jessie Reyez, Susana Baca, and more musicians. They kicked it off today with none other than the pop star Omar Apollo who recently unveiled Ivory (Marfil), an expanded version of his massive debut that contained the five extra songs “Endlessly,” “Highlight,” “Archetype,” “Saving All My Love,” and “Pretty Boy.”

With his full band for the Tiny Desk performance, he brought tracks from the original Ivory as well as from the deluxe. He began with the stunning serenade “En El Olvido.” Before launching “Evergreen,” he prefaced it with a warning: “We’re about to get more sad.” It’s a more R&B-leaning song on which his voice is heavy with longing, and the instrumentation follows suit. Afterward, he performed “Petrified” and “Endlessly.”

Next month he will be heading out on the big Prototype Tour to give fans the full experience of Ivory (Marfil). The tour will go through North America this fall kicking off in San Diego, California in October and ending in Toronto, Ontario in November.

Watch his Tiny Desk above.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.