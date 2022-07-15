Earlier this year, Omar Apollo dropped his album Ivory, a successful debut whose songs landed him on the charts as well as on late-night television. Now he’s back with the announcement of an expanded version, Ivory (Marfil), which will contain five extra songs. He’s giving us a taste of it with the new single “Archetype,” out today.

“Archetype” is a groovy track with a slick bassline and a flirtatious aura: “You’re the only one that holds me / Yeah, I know you’re feeling paranoia / Are you in love, ’cause I wanna try,” he sings. About his songwriting process, he once said, “I’m all about the feeling when it comes to music. The lyrics and melody came to me so naturally and I feel like free thinking is what’s missing in a lot of music nowadays.”

Check out the artwork and tracklist for Ivory (Marfil) below.

1. “Ivory”

2. “Talk”

3. “No Good Reason”

4. “Invincible” Feat. Daniel Caesar

5. “Endlessly Interlude”

6. “Killing Me”

7. “Go Away”

8. “Waiting On You”

9. “Petrified”

10. “Personally”

11. “En El Olvido”

12. “Tamagotchi”

13. “Can’t Get Over You”

14. “Evergreen”

15. “Bad Life” Feat. Kali Uchis

16. “Mr. Neighbor”

17. “Endlessly”

18. “Highlight”

19. “Archetype”

20. “Saving All My Love”

21. “Pretty Boy”

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.