Last month, Omar Apollo announced Ivory (Marfil), the expanded version of his album Ivory from April of this year. Today, he’s back with a new single “Highlight,” as well as the announcement of the Prototype Tour.
The Prototype Tour will go through North America this fall kicking off in San Diego, California in October and ending in Toronto, Ontario in November. Check out the full dates below and watch the video for “Highlight” above.
10/21 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/22 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/25 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
10/29 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater
11/02 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
11/03 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
11/13 — Richmond, VA @ The National
11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/17 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
11/18 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/19 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/20 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/29 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Ivory (Marfil) is out 8/5 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.
Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.