Last month, Omar Apollo announced Ivory (Marfil), the expanded version of his album Ivory from April of this year. Today, he’s back with a new single “Highlight,” as well as the announcement of the Prototype Tour.

The Prototype Tour will go through North America this fall kicking off in San Diego, California in October and ending in Toronto, Ontario in November. Check out the full dates below and watch the video for “Highlight” above.

10/21 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/22 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/25 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

10/29 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater

11/02 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

11/03 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/13 — Richmond, VA @ The National

11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/17 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

11/18 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/19 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/20 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/29 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Ivory (Marfil) is out 8/5 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.