Two of Brazil’s top drag pop stars have joined forces. On Friday (October 21), Pabllo Vittar and Gloria Groove teamed up for their new single “Ameianoite.”

Vittar is breaking down boundaries for drag queen singers. In April, Vittar made history as the first drag queen to perform on the Coachella mainstage. Last year, Lady Gaga enlisted Vittar to remix and feature on a new version of “Fun Tonight.” Earlier this year, Rina Sawayama featured on Vittar’s hit single “Follow Me.”

Groove is following in Vittar’s footsteps as a Brazilian pop drag superstar. On Instagram, Vittar and Groove are the most-followed drag queens. Groove moved into second place earlier this year when she surpassed RuPaul among the most-followed drag queens. Vittar and Groove previously featured on Aretuza Lovi’s 2018 song “Joga Bunda.”

Vittar and Groove have reunited for “Ameianoite.” Backed by frenetic baile funk beats, the two drag queens trade verses about transforming into bewitching baddies at midnight. Vittar and Groove come through with a spellbinding club banger that’s perfect for Halloween season.

Vittar and Groove also sang “Ameianoite” for the first time live together over the weekend. Towards the end of the performance, they shared a kiss that had the crowd going wild. A spooky lyric video for their collaboration was also released.