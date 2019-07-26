Charli XCX Joins Pabllo Vittar On The Infectious ‘Flash Pose’

Ernna Cost

Brazilian singer, songwriter, and drag performer Pabllo Vittar has enlisted Charli XCX for a new song, “Flash Pose.”

“Flash Pose” is confident and endlessly fun, as the two pop queens sing about taking pics with friends and looking good and knowing it. At just two and a half minutes, “Flash Pose” is over in a flash, but the driving beat and infectiously joyful mood make the song perfect for repeat listening.

XCX and Vittar have collabed in the past, on XCX’s Pop 2 track “I Got It.” The pair are set to collaborate again on a cut from XCX’s new album, Charli (“Shake It,” alongside Cupcakke, Brooke Candy, and Big Freedia).

Charli is due out September 13 via Atlantic. XCX’s first studio album since 2014’s Sucker, the record also features collaborations with Troye Sivan, Lizzo, Sky Ferreira, and Christine And The Queens. “Flash Pose” is the first track we’ve heard off Vittar’s upcoming album 111. It’s her third album in as many years, but it sounds like all Vittar’s hard work is paying off, as each new release builds buzz for her thrillingly original pop. 111 doesn’t have an official release date yet, but Vittar hinted that we’ll be hearing more of it later this year.

Listen to “Flash Pose” below.

