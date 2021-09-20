Bo Burnham didn’t tie an Emmys record, but RuPaul broke one. RuPaul’s Drag Race won the award for Outstanding Competition Program for the fourth year in a row, beating The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef, and The Voice. That gives RuPaul an 11th Emmy overall, making him the “most decorated Black artist in Emmy Awards history,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Heading into the show, the creator, executive producer and host of the long-running series, was tied with Donald A. Morgan, an industry veteran with 10 Emmy trophies from 19 nominations across categories including cinematography (Netflix’s The Ranch) and lighting direction (ABC’s Home Improvement).

RuPaul also took home Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for the sixth straight year at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys. “Really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world,” The Brady Bunch Movie legend said in his acceptance speech during Sunday’s ceremony. “You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life [that was more difficult this year]. This is for you and for you kids out there watching. Come to Mama Ru.”

Another piece of Emmys history was made last night: The Handmaid’s Tale was up for 21 Emmys — and lost them all. That’s the record for the most losses in a single year.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)