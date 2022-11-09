Three of Brazil’s top drag pop stars teamed up for a stellar performance. On Tuesday night (November 8), Pabllo Vittar sang “Lady Marmalade” live with Gloria Groove and Grag Queen.

Pabllo Vittar is the most-followed drag queen on Instagram with over 12.6 million followers. In her music career, Vittar has collaborated with global pop acts like Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, and Anitta. Groove is following in Vittar’s footsteps as the next big drag pop star. Earlier this year, she surpassed RuPaul to become the second most-followed drag queen on the platform. Grag Queen rose to prominence last December as the winner of RuPaul’s reality series Queen of the Universe.

On the Brazilian program Música Boa Ao Vivo, Vittar, Groove, and Grag Queen united for a special performance of “Lady Marmalade.” The trio of drag pop stars tackled the Moulin Version of the song that was sung by Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink, and Lil Kim. During the live performance, Vittar, Groove, and Grag Queen took turns belting the heck out of the sexy anthem. With their powerhouse performances, these fierce singers proved why they’re among Brazil’s most successful artists.

Earlier this month, Vittar released the bewitching music video for her single “Ameianoite” featuring Groove. The song is a part of Vittar’s upcoming project, which is dubbed PV5 for now.