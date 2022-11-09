Anitta opened about the reason why she twerked on Spanish politician Isabel Díaz Ayuso during a performance last week. In an interview that was released last night (November 8), the Brazilian superstar said didn’t know who Ayuso was at first.

Anitta went viral over the weekend thanks to her performance at the Los40 Music Awards on Friday night. While performing her global hit “Envolver,” she went out into the audience to dance with a few people in the front row. Anitta later twerked on Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid. The move was first seen as a possible queer statement by Anitta, who is openly bisexual. Ayuso is a conservative politician who previously said that she would repeal parts of Madrid’s LGBT law if she could.

In an interview on the Spanish program La Resistencia, Anitta explained what really went down with her performance. She said that her publicist suggested to her to dance with the people in that part of the audience where Ayuso was sitting. Anitta also revealed that she confused about Ayuso’s title as president of the Community of Madrid, thinking that she was the president of a Facebook community.

“I liked her very much, but I’m afraid I didn’t fully understand who she was until they showed me the madness that had unfolded [afterward],” Anitta said.

Anitta followed Ayuso on Instagram and the politician returned the favor. Next up, Anitta will host the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on November 17 alongside Luis Fonsi, Thalia, and Laura Pausini.

Some artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.