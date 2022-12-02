Pablo Alborán released his most adventurous album yet, La Cuarta Hoja, today (December 2). The Spanish pop star also dropped the music video for his collaboration “Ave De Paso” featuring Ana Mena.

La Cuarta Hoja is Alborán’s first new album in two years. Across the 11-track LP, he experiments with multiple genres. He dabbled in regional Mexican music alongside singer Carin León in “Viaje A Ningún Lado.” Argentine star María Becerra‘s reggaeton flow collided with flamenco in Alborán’s song “Amigos.” He basked in the opportunity to try new things with his music.

“The productions and songs in your music mean so much more when you have less prejudices against other genres, other songs, and other artists,” Alborán told Uproxx. “The music is more honest and real. This is an album that’s very positive, happy, and honest.”

Another daring collaboration on La Cuarta Hoja is “Ave De Paso.” Alborán teamed up with another Spanish pop star, Mena. He explores elements of electronic and dance music in the rustic track. The song captures the spirit of the album with Alborán and Mena singing about the freedom of spreading your wings and flying high. Alborán also released an alluring video for the song featuring Mena.

Alborán’s La Cuarta Hoja album includes the love song “4U,” a collaboration with alternative artist Leo Rizzi. Spanish singers Aitana and Álvaro de Luna feature on the rollicking track “Llueve Sobre Mojado.”

La Cuarta Hoja is out now via Warner Music Latin. Listen to it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.