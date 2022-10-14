Pablo Alborán is embracing regional Mexican music in his new music video for “Viaje A Ningún Lado.” In the captivating video that was released today (October 14), the Spanish pop star teamed up with Mexican singer Carin León.

Alborán’s music career spans over a decade. His breakthrough hit, “Solamente Tú,” has over 593 million views on YouTube. Last year, his ethereal love song “Saturno” went viral on TikTok. The track has since amassed over 316 million streams on Spotify. There’s no genre limits to Alborán’s sound as he’s collaborated with artists like Ava Max, Sebastián Yatra, and Camilo. He’s continuing to prove that with “Viaje A Ningún Lado” alongside León.

In “Viaje A Ningún Lado,” the banda music sound that León is known for meets a flamenco influence by way of Spain. Alborán masterfully blends both their worlds of music into an empowering kiss-off anthem. Both singers take turns telling their toxic lovers to take a hike out of their lives. Their soulful Spanish and Mexican voices compliment each other well. In the video, a romantic uncoupling takes place as Alborán and León sing together in a bar.

“Viaje A Ningún Lado” will be included on Alborán’s upcoming album La Cuarta Hoja that’s due out November 2. The US leg of Theater Tour 2022 kicks off in LA on November 9. Alborán’s song “Castillos De Arena” is nominated for Record Of The Year at 2022 Latin Grammy Awards.

