Manuel Turizo joins forces with Argentine singer María Becerra in his “Éxtasis” music video that was released today (October 28). Both Latin pop stars on the rise soundtrack a childhood romance in the heartwarming video.

2022 has become Turizo’s breakthrough year. Last month, the Colombian singer entered the top 10 of Spotify’s Global 50 chart with his hit “La Bachata.” The song has racked over 404 million streams on Spotify. Turizo was also recently invited by Coldplay to perform “La Bachata” during the band’s concert in Bogotá, Colombia.

Turizo is following up “La Bachata” with his new single “Éxtasis.” He teamed up with Becerra, who has become the Argentina’s most-streamed female artist on Spotify. The song blends influences of Afrobeats with a kick of reggaeton music. Turizo and Becerra trade verses about a romance that feels like pure ecstasy.

“I feel very happy to see what I am achieving with my music,” Turizo said in a statement. “This is a very beautiful song full of love like everything I do for my fans, and I hope to continue surprising them with more songs and more of what I love to do, which is music.”

The “Éxtasis” video was directed by FilmByDave. Two children, who look like younger versions of Turizo and Becerra, fall in love. Meanwhile, the current-day versions of the singers share cozy moments as they sing the track together.

Turizo’s upcoming album 2000 will be released in January. Becerra will also be dropping her LP La Nena De Argentina very soon.