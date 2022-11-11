Pablo Alborán traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina for his new music video for “Amigos.” In the party-ready video that was released on Wednesday night (November 9), the Spanish singer teamed up with Argentine pop star María Becerra.

Alborán has a music career that spans over a decade. His debut single, “Solamente Tú,” has over 595 million views on YouTube. Last year, his otherworldly love song “Saturno” went viral on TikTok. The track has since amassed over 323 million streams on Spotify. In his previous single, “Viaje A Ningún Lado,” Alborán experimented with regional Mexican music with Mexican singer Carin León. He is proving there are no limits to his sound.

Alborán continues to push his sound to new places in “Amigos.” His Latin pop vibe with a bit of a flamenco kick meets Becerra’s reggaeton flow. In the feel-good song, Alborán and Becerra trade verses about living their best lives in the company of their friends. That comradery comes to life in the video where the two artists party together in Buenos Aires.

“I want people to celebrate while listening to the song,” Alborán told Uproxx. “I want them to remember their friends, to remember the happiest times of their lives, and to remember that’s what life is all about.”

During his sold-out concert on Wednesday night at the Orpheum Theatre in LA, Alborán performed “Amigos” live for the first time sans Becerra. His La Cuarta Hoja album will be released on December 2. Alborán’s song “Castillos De Arena” is nominated for Record Of The Year at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards.

A few hours after releasing Amigos with @MariaBecerra22, @pabloalboran performed it for the first time last night in LA 💖 pic.twitter.com/grtau3QbSO — Lucas Villa (@myprerogative15) November 10, 2022

Some artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.