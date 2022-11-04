Paulo Londra teamed up with Colombian singer Feid in his new music video for “A Veces.” In the video that was released today (November 4), the rising Argentine star hits it off with Feid in the recording studio.

Londra has spent the past year re-establishing himself as one of Argentina’s top artists. After a few years being caught up in a contractual dispute, he signed a new partnership with Warner Music Latina in March. Since then, Londra has been off to the races with his single releases. His comeback hit “Plan A” amassed over 193 million streams on Spotify. He later enlisted Ed Sheeran to feature on his song “Noche De Novela” and released a collaboration with Bizarrap.

For his new single “A Veces,” Londra joins forces with Feid. Backed by reggaeton beats with an electronic touch, Londra and Feid trade verses about having no time for part-time lovers. It’s all or nothing for them in their kiss-off anthem. In the video, Londra and Feid are having a fun time playing around in a Miami studio. There’s a candid moment where Londra dons Feid’s signature Oakley sunglasses with his nickname “Ferxxo” written across the lenses.

Feid is performing in venues across the US on his US Trip Tour. Last week, he featured on Colombian folk band Morat’s latest song “Salir Con Vida.”

Some artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.