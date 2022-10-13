Latin music is louder in the world than ever before. Bad Bunny has the best-selling album this year with Un Verano Sin Ti and his summer arena tour was sold-out across the US. Success in the music industry isn’t just limited to one language as artists like J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G, and Rosalía‘s careers have blossomed while they choose to sing in Spanish only. People are connecting with the heart and sounds of the music. The proof of Latin music’s global dominance has been in the numbers. In 2018, Latin music became the fifth most-consumed genre in the US, pulling ahead of country music and EDM. The genre remains firmly behind R&B, rock, pop, and hip-hop while making incredible revenue gains each year. For the first half of 2022, revenue for Latin music in the US rose to 6.6 percent share of the overall music market, generating $510 million dollars. When compared with this time last year, Latin music posted a 23 percent increase in revenue. Music in Spanish is now on track to generate $1 billion dollars in revenue by the end of the year. With Hispanic Heritage Month here, Uproxx is highlighting 10 more Hispanic artists to check out not just now, but all year round. As Latin music continues to boom with Bad Bunny leading the way, these artists are going to be the ones to watch for next.

Tokischa Tokischa is leading the way for Dominican dembow music. In the past year, the Dominican rapper has been tapped by artists like J Balvin, Rosalía, Marshmello, and most recently Madonna, for her sex-positive dembow flow. At the same time, Tokischa is pushing for the voices of women and queer people in Latin music as an openly bisexual artist who sings about whatever she wants. Myke Towers Since breaking out in 2019, Myke Towers has become the MVP of Latin hip-hop. The Puerto Rican rapper’s piercing flow knows no limits of genre, with him also finding success in the reggaeton music scene. With his upcoming self-titled album Michael, Towers is showing that he’s an all-around pop star with recent forays into electronic and Afrobeats-infused music.

María Becerra In under two years, María Becerra has positioned herself as Argentina’s most-streamed female artist on Spotify. In that same time frame, the Argentine pop star has been tapped for collaborations by the likes of Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Becky G, and Prince Royce. With upcoming album, La Nena De Argentina, she’s looking to shift to burgeoning music career into the next gear. Manuel Turizo Manuel Turizo is emerging as Colombia’s next big pop star. The Montería native first made an impact in the reggaeton music scene with co-signs from artists like Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro, and his compatriot Maluma. With his upcoming album 2000, Turizo is proving that his success isn’t limited to one genre with his single “La Bachata” breaking into the top 10 of Billboard‘s Global 200 chart.

Danna Paola Since her starring role in the first three seasons of Netflix’s hit series Elite, Danna Paola has become one of Mexico’s biggest pop stars. Last year, she received her first Latin Grammy nomination for her heartbreak album K.O. Now she’s ushering in a new era in her career with the feel-good anthem “XT4S1S” while giving Latin pop an electrifying makeover. Feid After penning hits like J Balvin’s breakthrough single “Ginza,” Feid is finally getting his shine as an artist. This past year, the Colombian singer-songwriter received co-signs from his superstar compatriots Maluma and Karol G. Last month, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum, in which Feid flexes his sentimental reggaeton flow, became his first LP to crack the top 10 of Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart.

Yahritza y Su Esencia Yahritza y Su Esencia are reinvigorating age-old regional Mexican music for a new generation of fans. Back in May, lead singer Yahritza Martínez made history as the youngest Latin artist to appear on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart at 15 years old with “Soy El Unico.” The Mexican-American group is nominated for Best New Artist at next month’s Latin Grammy Awards. Pol Granch Pol Granch is also nominated for Best New Artist at next month’s Latin Grammy Awards. Last year, the Spanish singer broke through as part of Marc Seguí’s “Tiroteo” remix with Rauw Alejandro and as a star in Netflix’s Elite series. With his upcoming album Amor Escupido on October 27, Granch is embracing the current pop-punk revival in his angst-driven anthems.