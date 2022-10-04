Feid is going to be touring the US for the first time. The Colombian singer-songwriter revealed the news of his upcoming tour on Monday (October 3).

Since the release of his LP Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum last month, Feid’s career has been on a high. After the album’s first week out, it was certified Gold in the US. Feliz Cumpleaños also became his first LP to crack the top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot Latin Albums chart when it climbed to No. 8 last week. The album also became his first to enter the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, at No. 188.

Y ahora un poema 🥲💚 pic.twitter.com/UpHa6t7ENu — ferxxo (@ferxxo4) October 3, 2022

With that momentum going in his career, Feid announced his first solo headlining tour in the US. His US Trip Tour kicks off in Atlanta on October 15. The 14-date tour wraps up in LA on November 25. Last year, Feid was the opening act for Karol G‘s Bichota Tour in the US. Now he’s hitting the road all on his own. Tickets for Feid’s tour will go on-sale starting tomorrow on Ticketmaster.com.

Last week, Feid released a remix EP of his deep house track “Nieve.” He did the A&R for the project alongside Universal Music Latino’s Albert Piedrahita. Among the DJs that remixed “Nieve” for the 5-track EP are Benny Benassi, Armand Van Helden, and Good Times Ahead.

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

10/20 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/25 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theater

10/26 – New York City, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/01 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/08 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

11/13 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco