Paris Hilton‘s music career had a resurgence when “Stars Are Blind” appeared in Best Picture nominee Promising Young Woman. Now, nearly 20 years after her debut album (you know who else went almost two decades between albums? Steely Dan… something to think about… or maybe don’t), The Simple Life star is coming back with her follow-up: Infinite Icon.

The album’s clubby first single, “I’m Free,” features Rina Sawayama and is inspired by “Free” by Ultra Naté.

“A song can change your life, and that’s what ‘Free’ by Ultra Naté did for me,” Hilton said in a statement. “I heard it for the first time at a club in New York City shortly after being released from the Provo Canyon School where I experienced mental and physical abuse. For me, the song represents the journey of healing and finding your voice. It has served as an anthem of hope and a guiding light and I’m honored to have had the chance to create this new version. I’m also so grateful to have Rina Sawayama’s mesmerizing vocals and lyrics on the song. Together, Rina and I hope to inspire fans around the world to embrace their own strong voices and feel free to fully express themselves.”

Infinite Icon comes out on September 6. In the meantime, you can listen to “I’m Free” above.