Pop

Kim Petras Spiced Up Paris Hilton’s 2006 Hit ‘Stars Are Blind’ For A Sultry New Version

Paris Hilton and Kim Petras are an undeniably perfect pairing. The two stun beside one another with their platinum blonde locks on the artwork of their collaboration for a new version of Hilton’s 2006 hit “Stars Are Blind.”

Petras adds a new layer of exuberance and seduction to the bubblegum-pop track. Her sultry vocals mesh perfectly with Hilton’s; it makes for a perfect hot-girl summer anthem.

This crossover isn’t necessarily surprising. Hilton starred in Petras’s music video for “I Don’t Want It All” in 2017. Last year, Petras spoke about her friendship with Hilton more in an interview with Yahoo.

“She has just been such a supportive person for me,” she said. “I mean, that music video that she’s in? I didn’t really have a budget, so her agreeing to be in it was amazing. I had, like, no followers, and I had no proof of concept. I had just put out a single, and ever since then she has just kind of been a little bit of a fairy godmother to me. She just really gets it and has been saying such nice things about my music and posting my music. I love her for that.”

Listen to the song above.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The LGBTQ Artists To Discover At The 2023 Pride Festivals
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of May 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of May 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×