Paris Hilton and Kim Petras are an undeniably perfect pairing. The two stun beside one another with their platinum blonde locks on the artwork of their collaboration for a new version of Hilton’s 2006 hit “Stars Are Blind.”

Petras adds a new layer of exuberance and seduction to the bubblegum-pop track. Her sultry vocals mesh perfectly with Hilton’s; it makes for a perfect hot-girl summer anthem.

stars are blind is one of my favorite pop songs of all time and i am beyond honored to have gotten to reimagine it with real life angel and icon paris . you are the sweetest most hard working most special person and i love you so much it hurts 💗 forever sliving for you princess… pic.twitter.com/989pH1LYxF — kim petras (@kimpetras) June 2, 2023

This crossover isn’t necessarily surprising. Hilton starred in Petras’s music video for “I Don’t Want It All” in 2017. Last year, Petras spoke about her friendship with Hilton more in an interview with Yahoo.

“She has just been such a supportive person for me,” she said. “I mean, that music video that she’s in? I didn’t really have a budget, so her agreeing to be in it was amazing. I had, like, no followers, and I had no proof of concept. I had just put out a single, and ever since then she has just kind of been a little bit of a fairy godmother to me. She just really gets it and has been saying such nice things about my music and posting my music. I love her for that.”

Listen to the song above.