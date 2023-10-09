For the first time in months this weekend, the weather in Austin, Texas, wasn’t unbearable. It was downright pleasant. The timing couldn’t have been better: this past Friday to Sunday was the first weekend of the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival . Here are some of the best performances we saw (I intentionally left out the large-font headliners because do you really need me to tell you to see the Foo Fighters or Kendrick Lamar?).

Rina Sawayama

Every year, there’s at least one mid-afternoon artist or band that gives a headliner-worthy performance. This year, that was pop iconoclast Rina Sawayama. There were costume changes, backup dancers, audience participation, and props (anyone who says print media is dead doesn’t subscribe to the Mother Times). There were even funny bits, including one where Sawayama pretended to read instant reactions to her set on a phone. She’s a theater kid with punk energy (and a scene-stealing role in John Wick: Chapter 4).

“Hold the Girl” soared, “Frankenstein” should be on all future Halloween playlists, “STFU!” angrily transitioned into “Break Stuff” by Limp Bizkit (god yes), and “This Hell” left the crowd dancing — and yeehawing.

It was the best set I saw all weekend.

Alanis Morissette

The year is 1996. I’m in my living room in upstate New York playing the Toy Story video game on Sega Genesis while drinking Pepsi and listening to Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette on my Discman. Life is good.

The year is 2023. I’m at Zilker Park in central Texas still thinking about the NFL’s Toy Story broadcast while drinking Miller Lite and listening to Alanis Morissette play songs from Jagged Little Pill. Life is, well, “good” is a strong word, but I’m happy at this moment.

Of the 12 songs Morissette played during her set, eight were from her 1995 juggernaut, one of the 20 biggest-selling albums of all-time. “All I Really Want” segued into “Hand In My Pocket,” which was followed by “Right Through You” and “You Learn,” all while Morisette — with one hand in her pocket, and another wrapped around a harmonica — stalked the stage like a lion in a cage.

The Olivia Rodrigo-inspiring songs, especially “You Oughta Know,” were as punchy as ever, but there was a moment of sweet reflection at the end. After ending her set with “Thank U” (the only showing from underrated Jagged Little Pill follow-up Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie), Morisette clapped in appreciation along with the vast crowd and said, “I love you so much. Take care of each other.” Thank u.