Taylor Swift is continuing with her plan to re-record each one of her albums in light of the drama with her former label. Since releasing her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album, the singer confirmed that her Red album is next on the list. Today, she returned with an insanely cryptic preview of the upcoming effort, and fans are convinced Phoebe Bridgers will make an appearance on the LP.

Swift, who’s known for dropping Easter eggs and vague clues about her music, posted a short video to social media depicting a number of jumbled words. After putting the letters into various crosswords and word search puzzles, fans think they’ve successfully cracked the code. Many speculate that Swift’s video confirms Bridgers’ involvement on a song, and they’re beyond excited.

Fans rushed to Twitter to trade their conjectures and revel in their collective anticipation about the Bridgers collaboration.

when you find out phoebe bridgers and taylor swift have a song together on #redtaylorsversion pic.twitter.com/Qt6LM3jiLf — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) August 5, 2021

BESTIES PHOEBE BRIDGERS…. WHERE ARE MY PHARB SWIFTIE HYBRIDS AT — delphine (@seeitinmymind) August 5, 2021

WE’RE GETTING A TAYLOR SWIFT FT PHOEBE BRIDGERS SONG ON RED (TAYLOR’S VERSION)????!!!!!!!!!! AOTY ALREADY — tushar🧣 (@reputushion) August 5, 2021

Others remarked that adding Bridgers to the album may give it a “sad girl” sound.

Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift teaming up for Red (Taylor’s Version): pic.twitter.com/zJxa20QU1p — Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) August 5, 2021

taylor swift and phoebe bridgers joining forces to give us the sad girl autumn we deserve sounds about right — sara (@fancysnaake) August 5, 2021

Taylor Swift ft. Phoebe Bridgers, a dream come true for the sad people pic.twitter.com/xmeUxLMUMq — its158am (@it158am) August 5, 2021

Bridgers lending her vocals to a Swift song wouldn’t be the first time she’s collaborated with a major pop star this year. The singer may be known for her wistful indie music, but she joined forces with Lorde for the singer’s sunny comeback single “Solar Power” in June. “So talented, so cool and I’ve never had any other voices on my songs,” Lorde said about Bridgers’ contribution. “This is the first time people were singing with me.”