Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift May Have Teased A Phoebe Bridgers Collaboration And Fans Are Beyond Excited

TwitterContributing Writer

Taylor Swift is continuing with her plan to re-record each one of her albums in light of the drama with her former label. Since releasing her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album, the singer confirmed that her Red album is next on the list. Today, she returned with an insanely cryptic preview of the upcoming effort, and fans are convinced Phoebe Bridgers will make an appearance on the LP.

Swift, who’s known for dropping Easter eggs and vague clues about her music, posted a short video to social media depicting a number of jumbled words. After putting the letters into various crosswords and word search puzzles, fans think they’ve successfully cracked the code. Many speculate that Swift’s video confirms Bridgers’ involvement on a song, and they’re beyond excited.

Fans rushed to Twitter to trade their conjectures and revel in their collective anticipation about the Bridgers collaboration.

Others remarked that adding Bridgers to the album may give it a “sad girl” sound.

Bridgers lending her vocals to a Swift song wouldn’t be the first time she’s collaborated with a major pop star this year. The singer may be known for her wistful indie music, but she joined forces with Lorde for the singer’s sunny comeback single “Solar Power” in June. “So talented, so cool and I’ve never had any other voices on my songs,” Lorde said about Bridgers’ contribution. “This is the first time people were singing with me.”

Listen To This
Foxing Will Go For Broke Or Die Trying
by:
Phabo Is A Burgeoning ‘Soulquarius’ Whose Success Comes From Letting Go And Letting God
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Billie Eilish Proves All She Needs Is Herself On The Stunning Left Turn, ‘Happier Than Ever’
by: FacebookTwitter
×